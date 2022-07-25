'Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit' coming to COSI in October

The early childhood education exhibit is based on Disney Junior's television series "Doc McStuffins."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center of Science and Industry announced on Monday that the "Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit" will be coming to COSI in a few months.

COSI says the interactive English and Spanish bilingual experience will transport kids and families from Doc's backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital. From there, families are invited to help Doc perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients while learning about healthy habits, compassion and nurturing care.

“The Doc McStuffins exhibit provides us a unique opportunity to do two fundamental things; 1. Celebrate the wonderful diversity in science and shine a light on veterinary medicine, and 2. Encourage the importance of taking care of ourselves as well as others,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, the president and CEO of COSI. “Not only is this exhibit going to be a blast for young learners, it is a great space where families can have important conversations about health and learn more about science and medicine in a hands-on, imaginative way.”