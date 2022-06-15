COSI offering free admission Thursday as heat wave continues

The science museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. so residents can “enjoy much needed air conditioning and fun.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) will be open for free on Thursday, June 16 as Columbus residents are dealing with a heatwave and power outages.

Those wishing to visit COSI on Thursday can see classic exhibits for free like Ocean and Gadgets and exhibitions in partnership with the American Museum of Natural History like Cuba and Dinosaur Gallery.

The MARVEL: Universe of Super Heroes exhibition will not be included due to partnership agreements, according to COSI. Those wishing to purchase tickets to the exhibit can do so when they arrive at the museum.