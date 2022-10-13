COSI welcomes 2 new exhibits: Doc McStuffins, Pterosaurs

COSI has added three new stops for guests: a Doc McStuffins exhibit, "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age" and a new digital aquarium in the "Ocean" exhibit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COSI is bringing in two new exhibits for a younger audience this October: Doc McStuffins and "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age."

Fans of the Disney Junior show "Doc McStuffins" can visit their favorite doctor now through Jan. 3.

The exhibition transports families to the Doc's backyard clinic to the McStuffins Toy Hospital where they can help the Doc perform check-ups and diagnose patients.

“The Doc McStuffins exhibit provides us a unique opportunity to do two fundamental things; 1. Celebrate the wonderful diversity in science and shine a light on veterinary medicine, and 2. Encourage the importance of taking care of ourselves as well as others,” Dr. Frederic Bertley, president & CEO, COSI said in a press release. “Not only is this exhibit going to be a blast for young learners, it is a great space where families can have important conversations about health and learn more about science and medicine in a hands-on, imaginative way.”

For fans of dinosaurs and the prehistoric ages, COSI is welcoming a special exhibition on Oct. 15, "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age." The prehistoric exhibit will run through March 5 and is included with general admission.

Visitors will catch a glimpse at what the flying reptiles were like and how their sizes ranged. With life-size models and interactive exhibits that show how Pterosaurs flew, there is something for all ages to learn.