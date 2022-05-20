Explosion reported at Coshocton County energy plant

The explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Energy plant on County Road 271, according to the Coshocton County Fire Department.

Coshocton Fire Chief Rusty Dreher told 10TV the explosion happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Three Rivers Energy plant on County Road 271.

Dreher said the explosion happened near the grain dryer at the plant, which produces ethanol.

There were no reported injuries but Dreher said there is significant damage to the dryer.

Several people told 10TV they could feel the explosion from several miles away.