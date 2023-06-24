Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Coshocton County hit-skip

When medics arrived, they found a 21-year-old man injured after being struck by an unknown vehicle while he was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Route 93.

COSHOCTON, Ohio — A man is injured after being struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene in Coshocton County Friday evening.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of state Route 93 and County Road 88 in Crawford Township around 11:25 p.m. for a report of a possible injury accident.

When medics arrived, they found a 21-year-old man injured after being struck by an unknown vehicle while he was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Route 93. The sheriff's office said the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The man who was struck was taken to Mercy Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

