Man accused of assaulting 84-year-old in Coshocton County over Joe Biden yard sign

Melvin Wallace, 69, is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is accused of assaulting an 84-year-old man in a disagreement that stemmed from a conversation about a Joe Biden campaign yard sign.

According to a report filed with the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, the victim told deputies that a few days before Oct. 22, Melvin Wallace stopped to see him and during the interaction, Wallace asked him why he had a Biden sign in his yard.

Wallace, 69 of West Lafayette, reportedly became angry which prompted the man to shut the door and ask Wallace to leave.

The man told deputies Wallace approached him again on Oct. 22, he told Wallace to leave but Wallace attacked him.

A deputy said in the report a witness saw Wallace kicking and punching the man.

The man was bleeding from his band and his face, according to the report.

Wallace told a deputy he was angry over the way he was treated by the man in the first conversation so he went back to him again.

The deputy said Wallace provided a typed statement and claimed self-defense.

Wallace is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

He was arraigned on the charge on Monday and pleaded not guilty.

Wallace was then released on a recognizance bond.