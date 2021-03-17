Coroner's report shows Casey Goodson was shot multiple times in his back

Casey Goodson was fatally shot by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the official coroner's report for Casey Goodson Jr. on Thursday.

The report was originally released by the attorney for Goodson's family Wednesday night.

The documents show Goodson was shot six times - five times in his back and once in his buttocks.

Goodson was shot by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In December, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Goodson's manner of death is a homicide based on findings from the autopsy and medical death investigation.

In the autopsy report, it shows the examination was done on Dec. 7.

Walton and Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, spoke with 10TV on Wednesday.

“Jason Meade took my son’s voice. He was my son, he was my firstborn, he didn’t deserve this,” said Payne.

“The doctor that performed the autopsy is telling you where the bullets went, how the bullets went in, she’s giving you the facts,” said Payne.

The coroner's office has said Goodson's cause of death is the multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Goodson's family said Goodson was shot while he was walking into his home carrying food.

In a statement on Dec. 10, Meade's attorney Mark Collins wrote, “At no time did Deputy Meade mistake a sandwich for a gun. Mr. Goodson pointed his gun at Deputy Meade."

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a social media post Wednesday night "It is time for a grand jury to examine the evidence and move toward justice and accountability in this tragic death."

“We need strict action, swift action from Sheriff Baldwin. We need accountability,” Walton told 10TV on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement from a spokesperson on Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin wrote, “Like everyone in our community, I want answers about Casey Goodson’s death as soon as possible. However, the coroner’s report today doesn’t provide all of the facts needed to give us those answers. Physical and forensic evidence from the scene, as well as statements from any witnesses, will be crucial in providing the clearest picture of what happened."

Baldwin wrote Meade has been on administrative leave and he has to wait for the findings of the investigators before taking any further action.

“When and if credible evidence shows that one of my employees failed to abide by that policy, I will hold that person accountable," Baldwin wrote.

“I believe that this coroner’s report brings awareness, I believe that it brings the truth. My son was murdered, and it’s clear,” said Payne.

Civil rights and FBI officials are helping Columbus police with the investigation.