Coroner's report: Andre' Hill shot 4 times by former Columbus police officer

Adam Coy has been indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

A report released by The Franklin County Coroner's Office says that Andre' Hill was shot four times by a former Columbus police officer last year.

On Dec. 22, Adam Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy removed his gun and fired it at Hill.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The corner's report lists Hill's cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as a homicide.

According to the autopsy report, Hill was shot in the left side of his chest, upper right thigh, lower right thigh and right leg.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police on Dec. 28.