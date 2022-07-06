Coroner's office IDs Westerville man found in water at Alum Creek State Park

Crews searched along the beach off of Lewis Center Road with several boats and dive teams and found Abecsai Hernandez's body.

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware County Coroner's Office has identified the paddleboarder who was found in the water at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near the beach to search for 32-year-old Abecsai Hernandez, of Westerville, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Hernandez was reported missing after he was paddleboarding on the water.

Crews searched along the beach off of Lewis Center Road with several boats and dive teams and found Hernandez's body at 8:30 p.m.