Coroner: Man killed in east Columbus shooting involving officers, deputy was shot 15 times

The autopsy report detailed that 45-year-old Antwan Lindsey was shot 15 times, striking him in the head, chest, arms and legs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office released the autopsy report for the man who was killed in a shooting involving multiple officers and a deputy at an east Columbus apartment complex earlier this month.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy working special duty at a Walgreens on July 8 was alerted to reports of gunshots being fired outside of the apartment complex just down the road, on East Livingston Avenue near South James Road. Lindsey was believed to have been firing shots because he was upset about his car being towed, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Body camera video shows the deputy stepping out of his vehicle before shots were reportedly fired in his direction outside of the complex. He was seen taking cover behind his cruiser before alerting others that he was “taking fire.”

The deputy is heard shouting “show me your hands” to Lindsey multiple times as he drew his firearm. Lindsey is heard shouting something back, but it is unclear what he said.

After dealing with a malfunction with his weapon, the deputy fired at least one shot at Lindsey, who retreated inside the building. The deputy, who believed he shot Lindsey, radioed that Lindsey was “down” but was still moving. A short time after, multiple units from Columbus police arrived at the scene.

Deputy Chief of Police Tim Myers said that upon arrival, officers were told that Lindsey had gone into one of the apartment buildings.

Myers said police found Lindsey and multiple officers fired shots, striking him. Officers ran to Lindsey to render aid and recovered a pistol lying on the ground.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center and later pronounced dead.