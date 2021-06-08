Coroner rules man's death a homicide after body found in north Columbus home

This is the 87th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was found Monday afternoon on the city's north side.

According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Fahlander Drive South just west of Karl Road after 12:15 p.m. on a well-being check.

Family members were worried after not being able to contact 63-year-old Randy Gwirtz.

He was found dead inside his home and pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

According to the Franklin County Coroner's office, Gwirtz's death is considered a homicide, though officials have not said exactly how he died.

