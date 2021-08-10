Coroner rules man died from accidental drowning at Buckeye Lake

Sheriff Alex Lape said foul play is not suspected.

The cause of death of a man found at Buckeye Lake on August 10 has been ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to Fairfield County Coroner Dr. Brian Varney.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies were dispatched to the lake around 12:20 p.m.

Deputies and officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived on scene and located the body of 72-year-old James Hermann. The sheriff's office said Hermann's brother-in-law initially found him partially submerged in the water.

It is unknown exactly how long Hermann was in the water. Lape said foul play is not suspected.