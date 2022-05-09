Death of 4-year-old Columbus girl found in pond ruled accidental drowning

Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Dresden Street one day later.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Dresden Street one day later.

According to the coroner's office, Esther's mother left for work and there was a miscommunication about who was supposed to be watching her. About 30 minutes after Esther's mother left, her uncle, who was in the basement, could not find the girl.

Community members held a vigil for Esther days after she was found, where they asked for more protection around the pond to prevent another tragedy.

The pond at the apartment complex was surrounded by rocks when Esther fell in. According to city code, fencing for ponds is not required.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide and Nationwide Children's Hospital, drowning is the number one cause of injury and death for children between 1 and 4 years old. It is the second leading cause of injury or death for children 5-14 years of age.