Coroner: 11 deadly overdoses in nearly two days in Franklin County

Dr. Anahi Ortiz said the overdoses happened over a span of 42 hours.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Eleven people have died from drug overdoses in a nearly two-day span in Franklin County, according to coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz.

In a social media post on Saturday morning, Ortiz said the deaths happened over 42 hours.

Seven of those deaths happened over 24 hours, Ortiz said.

In the first six months of 2020, Ortiz said the number of overdose deaths was up more than 70% compared to the same time frame in 2019.

She encourages people who need help to seek treatment.

Click here for more information.