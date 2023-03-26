'Cooper's Army' rallies around boy with rare cancer

Local community coming together to support 10-year-old Cooper Shirk, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The community is rallying around one family whose son is in a fight for his life.

The folks who are supporting the family call themselves Cooper's Army, and they are helping any way they can to support 10-year-old Cooper Shirk, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that is only found in a few hundred children every year.

"He has an 11-centimeter tumor in his abdomen," says Jessie Shirk, Cooper's mom. "It's going to be hard. The tumor is big, and it's wrapped around everything."

The family says the tumor came out of nowhere.

"It honestly started as a tackle at a birthday party and he started complaining about his belly," says Jessie. "He's like, 'It hurts to stretch. It hurts to play basketball.'"

The family tried everything to treat the stomach pains, going from doctor to doctor. They were then referred to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he was diagnosed with the tumor on March 1.

"It was like the minute we walked in the door, it was doctor after doctor after doctor. I mean, they were on it," says Jessie.

The family said the doctors' confidence in treatment gives them hope, and they are prepared for the yearlong battle ahead with chemo and treatments.

"Every three weeks, he'll have to stay overnight. It's like three different chemos at one time," says Jessie.

She shares that Cooper's Army has been with the family every step of the way. Community members have helped with grocery pickups, pet care, donations, meals, anything the family needs.

"The community has just blown us away. It's been insane how much people have dropped off bags and totes and money. It's been insane," says Jessie.

The family says "thankful" doesn't describe how grateful they are for their selfless community.

"I knew we'd get through it even if we didn't have any support, but knowing the whole world is behind us, we're going to be just fine," says Jessie.

Cooper says he's looking forward to heading back to school at the end of fifth grade next year, and for a much-deserved family vacation to South Carolina once treatment is complete.