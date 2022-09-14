Win tickets to 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' at the Palace Theatre

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" the theatrical experience is coming to Columbus and 10TV wants to send you to the show for the ultimate fan experience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — America’s Game is going on tour!

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" the theatrical experience is coming to Columbus and 10TV wants to send you to the show for the ultimate fan experience.

Enter below (starting Sept. 15 at 4 a.m.) for a chance to win two tickets to the show at the Palace Theatre on Friday, Sept. 30.

You can catch Wheel of Fortune on 10TV weeknights at 7 p.m.

About Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show.

Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

Pat and Vanna won’t be on tour, but Mark L. Walberg and Clay Aiken will be alternating hosting.

