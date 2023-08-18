ContentCON Youth Showcase marks end of successful summer program for teens

More than a dozen teens had the chance to develop their skills in videography, content creation, fashion and other creative outlets while also getting paid to do so.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As summer youth programs wrap up across the state, many are highlighting the successful work they accomplished this year. Friday afternoon, Commission on Black Girls and My Brother’s Keeper held its ContentCON Youth Showcase.

All summer long, more than a dozen teens had the chance to develop their skills in videography, content creation, fashion, and other creative outlets while also getting paid to do so. The showcase Friday was a way to show the community the time and effort they’ve invested into preparing for their futures.

"Definitely made me see that it is possible for me to become a movie director of like the greats like Stan Lee like Jackie Chan a lot of the greats we know today,” said Eric Dunson, a teen in the program.



"I wouldn't have been able to do half of the experiences I've been doing this summer without MBK,” said Benji Casterjine, another teen in the program.

My Brother’s Keeper is one of several community organizations working to help keep kids on the right path.



"I didn't have a program like this when I was growing up,” said Christopher Jones, one of the program leaders for ContentCON.

Jones helped start this summer program three years ago. He said they largely focused on showing the teens the many different career paths they could pursue in multimedia.



"That way after this program, they're inspired to do a lot more and stay involved in some type of career or just be in school, a little more interested, because they know this a pathway they can have,” Jones said.



"These are kids who would normally end up like just smuggling drugs just to get by every day to now be studying which college they want to go to because they now know what career they want to do,” Dunson said.

Columbus has seen an increase in crimes involving teenagers, and this year is no exception.

Around 12% of assaults this year have been committed by people under the age of 21, and 30% of this year’s known homicide suspects are also under the age of 21.

The city of Columbus hopes programs like this one will help steer away teens who otherwise could be caught up in crimes. In May, $20 million was invested to help teenagers learn new skills.



"This also pushes you to think, 'what can I be after this?'" Casterjine said.

Casterjine said this experience was better than a typical summer job.



"It made me actually want to be here. It made me want to work, unlike if I were at a fast food joint I'm just showing up for the paycheck, I'm not showing up for the people or the connections or the community,” Casterjine said.