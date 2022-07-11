x
Reba McEntire's arena tour coming to Columbus this fall

The "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, with special guest Terri Clark, kicks off October 13 in Louisiana and will stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Nov. 4.
Credit: Reba McEntire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour that will stop in 17 cities, including Columbus. 

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba said announcing the tour. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!” 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT TOUR DATES

 October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

 October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

 October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

 October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

 October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

 October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

 October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

 October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center

 November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

 November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

 November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

 November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

 November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

 November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

 November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

 November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

 November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

