Reba McEntire's arena tour coming to Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour that will stop in 17 cities, including Columbus.
The "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, with special guest Terri Clark, kicks off October 13 in Louisiana and will stop at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Nov. 4.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” Reba said announcing the tour. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com.
REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT TOUR DATES
October 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
October 14 - Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
October 20 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
October 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 22 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
October 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 29 - Corpus Christi, TX - AmericanBank Center
November 3 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
November 4 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 10 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
November 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
November 12 - Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
November 17 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
November 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
November 19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
