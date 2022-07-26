Community wants parents to step up following stolen vehicle crash that killed 2 teens in Columbus

One mother says the communication between parents and children needs to get better.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An emergency prayer vigil was held Monday evening in Linden after a group of 14-year-olds crashed a stolen Hyundai into the side of a building, leaving two teens dead.

“We declare that no weapon formed against us shall prosper,” said a local pastor, praying over the youth who attended the vigil.

Parents, community activists and some with the Columbus Division of Police lifted prayers, calling for youth crime and violence to end.

Among the crowd were Dominique and her son, Ameer Washington. Dominique said she prays every day so that none of her children go down a path that will destroy their future by making the wrong choices.

She said that fear almost became a reality with her son.

"Ameer could've been a headline,” she said. “And I'm grateful and I’m thankful that I do serve the most high.”

That was until she intervened, stepping in to find out exactly what her son was doing. She said all parents need to do the same to guarantee their children's safety.

"The lack of communication between parents and the children can be better. Because you don't know what these kids are going through. You don't know what's in their mind,” Dominique said.

The vigil was hosted by Ralph Carter, founder of We Are Linden.

"I place the blame on every last one of us that is attached to a young person that is out here doing something that they're not supposed to be doing,” he said.

Carter said checking your kids' phones and knowing who they're with and where they are at all times are small things you can do to make sure they come home.

Dominique said she is thankful and grateful she stepped in when she did, and that her son can stand right next to her.