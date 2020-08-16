Community searching for Westerville woman who's been missing since late May

Friends gathered Sunday morning at Westerville North High School to search for Emily Noble.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — It's been three months since a Westerville woman disappeared.

Police say there are no signs of foul play and there have been no real leads since Noble went missing.

Friends call her intelligent, sensitive, kind and really just a kindred spirit.

May 24 was the last time anyone saw her.

Her husband told police the couple went to Uptown Westerville to celebrate her 52nd birthday.

Then someone living in the area saw her back at home that evening around 7 or 8 p.m.

Her husband said the couple went to bed and when he woke up, she was gone, leaving her keys, phone and credit cards.

Police said there didn't seem to be any signs of foul play.

Authorities searched the nearby woods, water and land and say Noble's disappearance is suspicious.

Officials have not ruled anything out. They talked about a search conducted this past spring for a young girl who went missing from the area. Police found out she left the area voluntarily, but say situations like that are not common.