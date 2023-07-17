Community remembers owner of Mike’s Carry Out as caring person with a big heart

A vigil was held Sunday night for Vijayakumar “Mike” Nair, the owner of Mike’s Carryout & Grocer, who was shot and killed Wednesday during an armed robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of loved ones and friends of Vijayakumar “Mike” Nair gathered in front of Mike’s Carry Out & Grocery Sunday night to honor a man they say was a beloved member of their community.

Many of those who gathered together Sunday night said they were shocked by the sudden passing of their friend.

"I was totally shocked and dumbfounded,” Frank Cellura, Nair’s attorney, said.

"We just felt like we had to come here to have a vigil for him." Augstine Norris, a friend and customer of Nair’s, said.

Cellura said he was at Nair’s store just hours before the shooting.

"He worked seven days a week 365 days a year… He did so much for the city of Columbus and the people in this area,” Cellura said.

Candles were lit and balloons were released in Nair’s honor Sunday night as they remembered him for the caring person they all knew him to be.

"The man was a very hard worker he had the biggest heart that you could ever imagine,” Cellura said.

"He was such a nice person to be around,” Norris said.

Many of the people also called for an end to the senseless gun violence in their community. Reko Hickson, 43, was arrested and charged with Nair's death.

Some of the people who spoke said they will remember Nair every time they pass by his store.

"Look at the large turnout of people, the crowd, that's just to show you what kind of person he was,” Norris said.