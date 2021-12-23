Community remembers Lithopolis family killed in apparent murder-suicide

The parents, Kiara and Joseph Anderson, and their two young boys, Jeffery and Joseph Jr., were found dead inside their home Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The house on Westview Terrance in Lithopolis would not have stood out among the rest, but that is no longer the case.

On Wednesday, first responders found the bodies of 29-year-old Kiara Anderson and 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, as well as their kids, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Fairfield County Sheriff Lape said it appears that Kiara and the two young boys were intentionally killed and it was apparent that Joseph died by suicide.

Now, the tree in front of their home has turned into a growing memorial full of children’s balloons and candles in memory of the young boys and their parents.

Inside the Applebee’s restaurant in Lancaster, where Kira used to work, co-workers have set aside a table near the register to honor the Army veteran. There is an Army flag, flowers and a plaque with several photos.

Howard Hohman, chief operations officer, RMH Franchise an Applebee’s franchisee, released a statement Thursday:

“We’re devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our beloved team member and her children. Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

While not wanting to go on camera, neighbors told 10TV they were stunned when they saw deputies from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office outside the home.