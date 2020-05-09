Community remembers Amanda-Clearcreek senior who died after crash

Sophie Mazgay, 17, died from injuries sustained in a crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Amanda-Clearcreek High School community is coming together after losing a beloved senior.

Sophie Mazgay, 17, died from injuries sustained in a crash.

On Friday night, the community honored her at the high school football game. Players wore Mazgay's softball number (8) on their helmets and fans wore purple, which was her favorite color. The game started with a moment of silence followed by a balloon release in tribute to the teen who meant so much.

"She had the biggest smile - lit up the room when she walked into it," said Logann Julian, Mazgay's friend. Julian said she is remembering all the good times: "every game that I played with her keeps going on repeat and all the sleepovers and everything."

Mazgay played softball for Ohio USSSA Pride. The organization's president described her as a go-getter.

"She hustles. She will give you 110% when she's out there and she's always dirty. Plain and simple. She's in the dirt. She's going after every ball that she can get to," said Danny Bay from Ohio USSSA Pride.

The community has rallied around the Mazgay Family. The Amanda-Clearcreek Athletic Boosters started a fundraiser to raise money for the family. We're told there are plans to create a scholarship fund in Mazgay's memory.