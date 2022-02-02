Community reacts to announcement of new Columbus inspector general

A reverend involved in the call for change says this is an important step forward for the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the next chapter of police reform in the city of Columbus. On Wednesday, the city announced its first inspector general.

“I’m ready,” said Jacqueline Hendricks-Moore in her first public address following the announcement.

Hendricks-Moore will serve as the first inspector general for the city of Columbus. She comes from Detroit, where she served as senior investigator for the Office of Inspector General.

The announcement of her role is said to be another step forward in police reform.

Reverend Tim Ahrens, a co-facilitator for Area Religious Commission, has been active in the call for change. He said her experience in law enforcement will be valuable.

"She gets police, she understands their lives, she understands their reality. But, you know, also she gets the injustice that can be brought by too much power in the hands of somebody who can't handle the power they have,” Ahrens said.

Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brian Steel says this role is unique in that it will only provide oversight of the police department.

"Misconduct cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can be hidden where it truly does. If there is misconduct in this department, I've been in this division for 16 years. We welcome someone rooting out that misconduct,” Steel said. “But I'm going to tell you, it's simply not there. We're inventing a solution to a problem that's simply not there.”

The Civilian Police Review Board will work closely with the inspector general when conducting independent investigations.

"We felt that we had our best candidate, you know, with Jacqueline, that she was ready to come to Columbus, you know, she has the experience. And that means that's really the most important, but she also has the passion,” said Janet Jackson, Civilian Police Review Board Chair.

The board, expected to have an annual operating cost of $1 million, will review claims into potential officer misconduct, but will not have disciplinary powers.

"I will be fair. I will be impartial. And the investigations that will be conducted in my office are going to be thorough," Hendricks-Moore said.