Community mourning death of Olentangy high school student, football player

The school district's spokeswoman confirmed that Braden Markus died, but did not elaborate on the details surrounding his death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olentangy Local School District is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who died over the weekend.

Sunday evening, the football team's Twitter accounted posted a link to a GoFundMe saying "Our hearts are shattered. Please help out the Markus family if you are able."

According to the GoFundMe, Markus passed away Sunday morning.

Our hearts are shattered. Please help out the Markus family if you are able. 💙💛https://t.co/KbFfQEEuCd — Olentangy Braves FB (@OHSBravesFB) October 18, 2021

"He had an immense gift in sports playing football, baseball and wrestling. In addition to being a teammate to many he was a friend to more with his kindness and energy. In this time of immense sadness please help us support the family with love, kind thoughts and donations," the GoFundMe said.

More than $41,000 has been donated to the fund as of Monday night just before 8 p.m.