Community members, leaders hopeful for new sports park near Historic Crew Stadium

While the site is empty parking spaces, city leaders say it's open to whatever the community wants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus plans to invest $4 million dollars into a community sports park.

The Columbus Community Sports Park park would encompass 25 acres forming an L shape outside Historic Crew Stadium.

The city is conducting a community survey to learn what residents want to see in the park.

Sally Turner has lived in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood for 30 years. She says having a community sports park so close to her neighborhood could help turn lives around.

"I would love to have trails. I would love to have basketball courts, anything to that would keep our kids off the streets," Turner said.

While the site right now is empty parking spaces, city leaders say it's open to whatever the community wants.

Charles Thompkins, who serves as Chairman of the Milo-Grogan Area Commission, wants to see a football field and tennis courts in the park.

He hopes the sports park will bring families together.

“If we strengthen our families we strengthen our communities when we strengthen our communities we strengthen our cities,” he says.

When the Crew built its new stadium downtown, the city didn't want this site to become a neighborhood eyesore.

The Historic Crew Stadium will now serve as a training center for the Crew soccer team and will host concerts and high school sports.

“We were not walking away from this site, we were not walking away from these neighborhoods anything we did downtown had to make this a dynamic thriving place,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The community hopes to have the park built in the next two years.