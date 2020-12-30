Community leaders urging others to listen as homicide number continues to grow

The record number of homicides grew to 173 on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New records are something you would normally be proud of, but no one is celebrating the number of homicides the city has gained in the last several days.

On Tuesday, the total number of homicides reached 173.

“Sean in 2016, predicted in 2017, it was going to be bad and it was a record year. And in 2019, predicted with the information that we’re hearing from different people and the streets and the temperature and just the different patterns, predicted 2020 was going to be a bad year,” said Ephraim Laidley Jr.

It’s something he and Sean Stevenson wish they were wrong about. The two told 10TV, it’ll only get worse.

They know that from the work they do in the community. In 2017, they created the non-profit Elements of Change.

The group’s goal is simple: to uplift and end violence in the community by teaching life lessons to kids on the boxing mat, to creating employment opportunities for others.

Stevenson, who comes from the streets and has been through prison, is urging people and leaders to listen. “You see all these murders; our community is mimicking what other cities are doing, from law enforcement down to our community,” said Stevenson.

The Division of Police sent us a data sheet with the amount of homicides in 2020.

The data shows that 75.2% of the victims are black, and 81.4% of the suspects as well.

“The results with the murders and stuff, are just the results of the things that we’ve been seeing. Which is in order, safety, economics, education and health,” said Laidley Jr.

The two said what needs to happen next is leaders and other organizations coming together and work.



“I’m not trying to beat a record in homicides, so why not bring it down or stop it all together?” said Stevenson.