Community joins at Reynoldsburg 'fairy garden' to honor its late creator

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Time was the one thing Jasmine Cloe wanted everyone to take.

It was the only thing she couldn’t give more of.

Two years after her stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, Cloe, 47, passed away last week.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered at her home, Saturday, to remember the “fairy garden” creator.

“This garden meant everything to my mom,” Cloe’s daughter, Kayalani said. “She started it when I was a little girl. She always had one in every house that we lived in.”

In her front yard, near the fairy gardens Cloe created to spread magic and wonder, people gathered for a vigil.

A time to say goodbye.

“She touched so many people,” Cloe’s husband, Frederick, said. “Just so lovely.”

Jasmine and Frederick were married for 28 years. In 10TV’s original story that aired in August of 2021, he described his wife as “a force of nature,” who unapologetically was always more concerned about others than herself.

“Right up til the end she was wanting to make sure we were gonna be OK,” he said. “She was wanting to make sure this garden would be OK.”

On those bad days, even towards the end, from inside her home, she’d watch her Ring camera as families and strangers outside would walk up to take in her wonder.

“It really warmed my heart this morning when I got up [and] came out to clean the garden,” Frederick said. “One of the first things I saw was a mother and her children out here at the library and I knew Jazz would be smiling, because that’s exactly what she wanted.”

All she wanted was for people to appreciate what they have.

At the vigil, Kayalani played Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” on the ukulele. It’s a song that she says was near and dear to her mother’s heart.

To others, Jasmine was the fairy garden lady, or the Hello Kitty enthusiast, or the Harry Potter reader or the karate champion. To Kayalani, she was “mom.”

“Yeah,” she said. “I know her as the best person I’ve ever met in my life. I know her as my best friend.”

When time comes to an end all that’s left is a lasting legacy to carry on.