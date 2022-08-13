Canal Winchester community hold school supply drive in honor of students killed in December shooting

Nine-year-old Demetrius and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal were in a car with 22-year-old Charles Wade when the three were shot to death last year.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Canal Winchester community came together today to collect school supplies for families in need. It's an effort to honor the two siblings who lost their lives to gun violence last year.

The community remembers 9-year-old Demetrius Wall’Neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal who were fatally shot on Dec. 7 last year along with 22-year-old Charles Wade, in a car parked outside of the Winchester Apartment Complex.

“They were such amazing kids, so ahead of their time. London was always sharing, Demetrius was always involved with his friends,” says Londynn's kindergarten teacher, who wished not to be named.

The community came together to support one another, collecting everything from bookbags to markers and folders.

“This is mama Brittany's first year to where she can't get her own kids ready for school so what better way to give back to the community and be able to help parents in need, especially during these very hard times,’ says family friend Arnetta Davis.

Meanwhile, teachers work to support their students inside the classroom as they navigate the loss of their best friends.

“These kiddos, they are more resilient than we are. They have remembered him in such a positive way, it's just inspiring,” says Marna Palowski.

The teachers made a football with Demetrius’ name in his own writing. The football will be on display for the students to remember Demetrius in the classroom, with one given to the family as well.

In the kindergarten class, the teacher had bracelets made with Londynn’s name and the phrase, “Simply Remarkable”

“We’re always stronger together than we are divided, so it's really bringing communities together, and this drive is not only to support kids in Canal, it's to support kids in need,” says Davis.