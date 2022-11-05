Community helps return stolen property to 2 Columbus businesses

A bike from Jenning's Java and a cart from The Buckeye Lady were both stolen, but eventually returned thanks to help from the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two local businesses in the past two weeks have had property stolen, but both businesses have had their property returned, thanks to the Columbus community.

A bike and a cart are two things that helped two local businesses during the pandemic.

“That cart has made our company about $15,000 in the past year that I've had it,” said Alicia Hindman, The Buckeye Lady.

And a bike was taken from outside Jennings Java two weeks ago.

“That bike in 2020 is essentially what saved us,” said AJ Kazmierczak of Jennings Java.

But all of those stolen items were found, thanks to the community.

“It just goes to show that there are such good people still left in this world,” Hindman said.

Someone recognized the bright orange bicycle as it was driving around, and a woman spotted the cart inside a car parked outside of her home.

“To see the community come together and also help out The Buckeye Lady just in the same manner that they helped us was super heartwarming to see,” Kazmierczak said. “It's amazing to see and be a part of everything as is going on so that I say, ‘Thank you Columbus, you guys rock, and we love you.'"

Both business owners said they are thankful to be a part of the Columbus community.

“She just saw a car that was out of place in her neighborhood, peaked in the window, and saw the branding, gave me a call! She didn't even know that it was missing!” Hindman said.

10TV did speak with the woman who found the car over the phone, she said the car just appeared on Sunday and sat by her yard for three days.