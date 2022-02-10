Columbus groups find creative ways to get people registered to vote

Community groups in Columbus are banding together to find creative ways to get people to the polls this November.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the 2022 general election only a month away, local groups are using their platforms to encourage everyone to register to vote.

The organization “Rewriting the Narrative,” hosted one of its canvassing events Sunday at the Noir Lounge where group members used QR Codes and social media to encourage guests at the lounge to register to vote.

Chelsea Barnett, president of Rewriting the Narrative, said their goal is to uplift Black and other minority communities' voices.

"Instead of trying to congregate people and tell everyone to come to us to register to vote we're actually coming to the people wherever they may be to raise voter awareness,” Barnett said.

The QR codes help promote voter registration at events they’re hosting at bars and lounges around town.

"Our goal is to rewrite the narrative when it comes to wealth, opportunities, our vote, our voice, education and health,” Barnett said.

Another business helping to get voters to the polls this year is Land-Grant Brewing Company.

The West Town Street brewery is participating in the “Every Vote Counts” initiative campaign hosted by the Secretary of State’s Office. Meredith Miles, a spokesperson for Land-Grant, said it's a way to help from the platform they have.

“We have carry-out beer that has stickers that remind people to go to voteohio.org where they can register to vote,” Miles said

She explained it’s a gentle reminder to register as customers frequently talk politics over a glass of beer.

“For us, it's just one of those things where everyone has a voice and they deserve to be heard, so if we can help bolster register and move the needle a little bit to get people voting come November, it's the least we can do."

“We created artsvoteohio.org, which has resources for arts organizations like curtain speech, fact sheets and connections to having someone come out and register people on site,” Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing for Greater Columbus Arts Council said.

Before every show, you will hear a message on the importance of voting in addition to online resources. For more information on ArtsVote Ohio, visit their website here.