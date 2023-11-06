Community group aims to tackle violence in Wedgewood area after 6 shootings in 3 months

Kayla Davis, the executive director of A Step in the Right Direction, urges everyone to have tough conversations surrounding violence and gun safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With six shootings in the last three months in the Wedgewood area of Hilltop, a community group is coming together to bring resources to help the youth turn away from gun violence.

The organization “A Step in the Right Direction,” celebrated its third annual summer bash in the Hilltop neighborhood, providing kids with a safe space while promoting positivity and creativity.

Kayla Davis, the executive director of the organization, was born and raised in Hilltop, Now being a mother herself, Davis says safety is a top priority for her children and the kids in the neighborhood.

“When we have shootings like that, it just makes us want to push as hard as we can,” she said. “We danced in the rain with the DJ, talking to organizations, playing bingo, snacks, toys, prizes, arts and crafts, face painting, everything kept on moving. The rain did not stop anything, we just kept on moving and everybody loved it.”

Davis is urging parents and community members to have tough conversations with their children and loved ones surrounding violence and gun safety.

"I have to have second thoughts of 'what's going to happen when my child gets to that 14, 15, 16 years old?'” she said. “Knowing that anything could happen at any moment is very scary. And all we can do is keep on having those conversations.”

Davis said the group continues to host events for the community with mentorship year-round, with support from the Columbus Recreation and Parks, but they are always looking for more support.