Community activist 'hurt' after police say officer fired weapon into group having altercation in South Linden

Ralph Carter walked with a group asking people to stop gun violence in the Linden neighborhood. He says Tuesday's incident was painful news.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, people came together in Linden to walk together urging people to end gun violence. The community did this off 25th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

Nearly 24 hours later, three blocks away on 21st Avenue, Columbus police say an officer fired at least one shot into a group of people having an altercation Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were heading to an unrelated call when one of the officers heard gunshots ring out.

While the group was in the middle of an altercation, the officer arrived at the scene and fired their weapon.

Police are not aware of anyone that was injured.

Ralph Carter, walking with the community on Monday, said it was painful news to hear about Tuesday's incident.

"We cannot wait until it is at our doorstep regardless of knowing a person or not man. Accountability and that's on both hands whether it's law enforcement or the community, we have to come together, we have to seek solutions,” Carter said.

Carter said for the past several Mondays he and others have been meeting in Linden to spread hope to people.

Seeing this happen so close, lets him know there’s still more work that needs to be done.

"We have to get involved and really come and fellowship with each other man it's time. It's time…it's time,” he said.