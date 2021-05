Gaffigan announced that he is performing at Nationwide Arena Nov. 14 as part of his 2021 “The Fun Tour.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan is making a stop in Columbus this fall.

The tour includes several rescheduled shows that were moved because of the pandemic.

Gaffigan is expected to make his first tour stop in Las Vegas, Nevada in August.

Tickets for Gaffigan’s comedy tour will go on sale on Tickermaster at 12 p.m. Friday.