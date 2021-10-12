Comedian Bill Burr to perform in Columbus this April

Burr announced the dates for his North American tour on Tuesday, with a stop at the Schottenstein Center scheduled for April 24.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is coming to Columbus in April.

Burr announced the dates for his North American tour on Tuesday, with a stop at the Schottenstein Center scheduled for April 24.

Burr is known for his Monday Morning Podcast, live performances and animated Netflix series F is for Family. He recently made a guest appearance on the Hulu show Reservation Dogs, and hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live last year.

Burr received a Grammy Award for his comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, in 2019 and has been cast in films alongside actors Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Sandra Bullock.

Tickets for his April show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. When they do, you can purchase them here.