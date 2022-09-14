Columbus Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' returns in October. Here's what you need to know.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's family-friendly Halloween event will feature attractions and trick-or-treating for children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Halloween-themed event, "Boo at the Zoo," is coming back this October.

The event, advertised by the zoo as "merry-not-scary" will feature 13 treat stations so children can walk and trick-or-treat through the zoo's many attractions.

Boo at the Zoo begins Oct. 14 and continues Fridays through Sundays for the remaining weekends of October. The hours are Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The zoo's character ambassadors will be joining in the celebrations dressed up in their Halloween best.

Among the attractions will be a "Character Ambassador Halloween Meet & Treats" and rolling celebrations brought by the "Character Express," which will run four different musical parades.

The musical parades include:

Halloween Hullabaloo musical featuring Jama Giraffe, Sydnee Koala, Max Elephant, and Patriot Eagle,

Cali's Pirate Palooza with the zoo's aquatic characters like Cali Sea Lion, Tommy C. Turtle and Manny Manatee,

Roll Back the Rock showcasing Nina the dino and several archeologists,

So Long, Farewell, held at the end of the day, will feature characters from the previous parades.

Along the trick-or-treating route, visitors can see a giant pumpkin carving, stop by Character Cottage to explore different habitats, hop aboard the Zoo Boo Choo-Choo, go to a 4-D theater, travel through a hay maze, take a boat ride and swing by the royal carousel.

The zoo is asking for visitors to adhere to a costume policy, which is listed under the event on their website.