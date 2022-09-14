Columbus Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' returns in October. Here's what you need to know.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Halloween-themed event, "Boo at the Zoo," is coming back this October.
The event, advertised by the zoo as "merry-not-scary" will feature 13 treat stations so children can walk and trick-or-treat through the zoo's many attractions.
Boo at the Zoo begins Oct. 14 and continues Fridays through Sundays for the remaining weekends of October. The hours are Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The zoo's character ambassadors will be joining in the celebrations dressed up in their Halloween best.
Among the attractions will be a "Character Ambassador Halloween Meet & Treats" and rolling celebrations brought by the "Character Express," which will run four different musical parades.
The musical parades include:
- Halloween Hullabaloo musical featuring Jama Giraffe, Sydnee Koala, Max Elephant, and Patriot Eagle,
- Cali's Pirate Palooza with the zoo's aquatic characters like Cali Sea Lion, Tommy C. Turtle and Manny Manatee,
- Roll Back the Rock showcasing Nina the dino and several archeologists,
- So Long, Farewell, held at the end of the day, will feature characters from the previous parades.
Along the trick-or-treating route, visitors can see a giant pumpkin carving, stop by Character Cottage to explore different habitats, hop aboard the Zoo Boo Choo-Choo, go to a 4-D theater, travel through a hay maze, take a boat ride and swing by the royal carousel.
The zoo is asking for visitors to adhere to a costume policy, which is listed under the event on their website.
Admission to the zoo can be purchased here.