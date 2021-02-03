Columbus Zoo's Asian elephant Phoebe is pregnant; calf expected to be born this summer

The zoo says Phoebe is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and will likely give birth in mid to late June.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced their family is growing as Asian elephant Phoebe is expected to give birth this summer.

Elephants have the longest gestational period of all mammals, lasting approximately 22 months.

At birth, newborn elephants claves can weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and stand around 3 feet tall.

The zoo says Phoebe has voluntarily participated in regular ultrasound imaging to allow the staff to monitor the calf's development. They added they will not determine the sex until the calf is born.



Phoebe came to Columbus in Jan. 2002 and resides with five other Asian elephants which includes the calf's father, Hank.

The calf will be Phoebe's fourth born in Columbus and her fifth overall.