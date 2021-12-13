Columbus Zoo accreditation appeal denied by Association of Zoos & Aquariums

The soonest the Columbus Zoo can re-apply for accreditation is September 2022.

POWELL, Ohio — The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has denied the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s attempt to reinstate its accreditation.

The AZA’s Accreditation Commission voted Monday against the zoo’s request for a reversal of the decision first announced in October, when the AZA said it would deny the zoo accreditation after it “failed to uphold its standards.”

The zoo’s new President and CEO Tom Schmid said that while disappointing, the zoo will not be slowed down by the decision.

“We are moving forward,” he said. Schmid, who began his role on Dec. 6 and participated in the appeal to the AZA Board along with Board Chair Keith Shumate, Senior VP Animal Care and Conservation Dr. Jan Ramer, and former interim Zoo President and CEO Jerry Borin, who served until Schmid arrived. "In the last nine months, the Zoo team has moved mountains to make transformative changes that continue to make us a better Zoo with new team members, new policies, and more oversights that were in place at the time of the AZA inspection in July.”

Schmid said the zoo welcomes standards and scrutiny that evaluate the institution.

“Being accredited by a third-party professional association is important, so we are exploring all options to continue fulfilling our mission and to continue our work with endangered and threatened species that need our help,” he said. “Without question, the care and welfare of the animals remains our top priority.”

He added, “We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of our community despite many challenges created by past leadership. We have so much to celebrate and to be thankful for- the support of our heartfelt donors, a record-setting year of attendance, celebrating the birth of several endangered species, and contributing to many conservation programs locally and internationally. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is thriving thanks to our community.”

Monday's announcement came after a more than 40-year partnership between the zoo and AZA.

When the zoo's accreditation was denied in October, the AZA cited an ongoing investigation into misuse of funds at the zoo for its decision, as well as reports of intentional animal transfers for entertainment purposes.

Specifically, the AZA pointed to an internal investigation which concluded the zoo lost more than $630,000 at the hands of former zoo officials, including then-President and CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell.

The AZA also cited the release of a documentary – the “Conservation Game” – which alleged the zoo had ties to the big cat trade. The zoo cut ties with certain animal organizations mentioned in the film shortly after that documentary was released.

Up until Monday’s vote, the zoo has retained its accreditation, as is custom during the appeal process. Additionally, the zoo announced in mid-November it had earned accreditation from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.

Monday’s denial from the AZA means the soonest the Columbus Zoo can re-apply for accreditation is September 2022.