Meet Strawberry: Columbus Zoo takes in orphaned moose calf from Alaska

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed an orphaned moose calf to her new home earlier this month.

Strawberry, who is believed to be between 4-6 months old, arrived in Ohio from the Alaska Zoo on Oct. 12, according to a release from the zoo.

The residents of a neighborhood in Anchorage had come to know Strawberry and her mother, spotting them on several occasions, according to the release. When her mother went missing, residents reached out to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The young moose was found alone on Strawberry Road and taken to the Alaska Zoo after biologists determined her mother was gone. Already caring for several moose, the zoo chose the Columbus Zoo as Strawberry’s new home, the release reads.

Strawberry is now adjusting to her new home, according to the zoo, which added she is eating well and continues to gain weight. Currently, Strawberry stands at roughly 5 feet tall and weighs around 390 pounds.

Following a quarantine period, Strawberry will be introduced to the zoo’s other female moose, Bertha. According to the zoo, Bertha was also an orphan provided by the Alaska Zoo.

“These two moose certainly had a challenging start in life. While we wish that nothing had happened to their mothers, we are proud to be able to provide them with the second chance that they deserve, while also inspiring our guests to learn more about this important North American species,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of animal care and conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Guests can see Strawberry in the moose yards across from the reindeer habitat, should she decide to come out. You can learn more about the zoo here.