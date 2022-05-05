Columbus Zoo increases admission rates for non-Franklin County residents

The change went into effect on Sunday.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has increased its admission rates for guests who live outside of Franklin County.

Director of Communications Jen Fields confirmed to 10TV that the general admission rates for guests ages 10 to 59 increased by $3, from $21.99 to $24.99, and rates for children ages 3 to 9 and guests ages 60 and older rose by $2, from $16.99 to $18.99.

Fields added that membership rates also increased to match with the admission rate changes. You can find the membership prices on the zoo’s website.

This is the first increase to memberships and single-day tickets since 2018, according to Fields.

“As we assessed our pricing structure this year, we realized we needed to make some increases in order to balance a positive guest experience with the cost and investment of hiring seasonal staff and the increasing costs of goods and supplies,” she said in a statement.

Last month, the zoo announced that it immediately increased its minimum wage to $13 an hour and will then rise to $15 an hour by 2024. Tipped employees will remain at state minimum wage.