Columbus Zoo provides virtual visit to 5-year-old boy with immune disorder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium helped brighten the day of a 5-year-old boy who is not able to visit zoos.

Bryce Linton has a condition called Hyper IgM, which is a life-threatening immune disorder.

Linton, who lives in Massachusetts, needs an unrelated blood stem cell donor to help cure him.

He likes animals and enjoys visits to zoos and farms.

Be The Match, an organization that helps people with rare conditions be matched with marrow or blood stem cells, was able to connect him with the Columbus Zoo.

Jack Hanna sent him a special message and Bryce was able to virtually meet several animals, including a cheetah, which is his favorite.

Hanna called Bryce a member of the Columbus Zoo family because of his love for animals.