Columbus Zoo prepares animals for cold winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like we prepare for winter weather, so do our friends out at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

While some animals, like the giraffes and wildebeests, are tucked away in their heat barns, others enjoy the chilly air.

Polar bears, red pandas and even some lions can be found wandering their exhibits on a chilly day with no mind to the temperature.

Others, like the penguins and manatees, need a bit of assistance from the zoo staff to keep themselves warm.

Heated water features will regulate the temperature to keep some animals warm during colder weather.