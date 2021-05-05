Columbus Zoo offering free admission for moms on Mother's Day

Moms can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren, regardless of age.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to moms this Sunday for Mother's Day.

Moms can enter for free as long as they are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren, regardless of age.

The zoo says the child’s admission rate will follow regular admission rules.

The special free admission offer is only available at the zoo's entrance. The zoo says timed and dated reservations are still required for other members of the party and the free admission will be applied at the entrance.