Columbus Zoo introduces baby gazelle following May birth

The Columbus Zoo says the baby’s mother passed away just three days later due to complications from the birth, and they are hand-rearing her as a result.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the newest addition to its Heart of Africa region on Monday.

The baby Thomson’s gazelle, which zoo officials said is a girl, was born back in early May. According to a Facebook post from the zoo, the baby’s mother passed away just three days later due to complications from the birth.

Despite this sad news, zoo officials say the fawn is healthy and currently being hand-reared by members of the Animal Care Team.

Because the gazelles are herd animals, the fawn stays with a small group of other Thomson’s gazelles at all times, and will officially be introduced to the savanna next spring.