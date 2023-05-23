Columbus Zoo and Aquarium hosting 'quiet hours' May 25 for guests with sensory needs

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy the zoo's attractions without the added park sounds, music and exhibit technology.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting "quiet hours" on Thursday for guests with sensory needs.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy the zoo's attractions without the added park sounds, music and exhibit technology which can be challenging for people with sensory sensitivities.

The following options and amenities will be available during the after-hours event:

Visiting select areas of the Zoo, including North America, Polar Frontier, Asia Quest, Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village, and the Shores & Aquarium region

Meet and greets with the Zoo’s Character Ambassadors

Limited food and beverage options at Village Coffee Shop, Lakeside Market, and Prairie Outpost. The Columbus Zoo Marketplace and Jr. Zookeeper gift shops will also be open.

The North America Train and 1914 Mangels-Illions Grand Carousel (for an additional fee).

To help families plan for their visit, the zoo posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations. To view those maps and for more information, click here.

You can learn more about the zoo and other upcoming events here.

