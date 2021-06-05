Columbus Zoo hosting 'quiet hours' June 13 for guests with sensory needs

Guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 13 without the typical sounds that can be challenging.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “quiet hours” for Sunday, June 13 for guests with sensory needs.

KultureCity Sensory Kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at no additional cost at the guest relations office near the main entrance.

The zoo says reservations are required for guests.