Columbus Zoo hosting 'quiet hours' June 13 for guests with sensory needs

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “quiet hours” for Sunday, June 13 for guests with sensory needs.
Guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. without the typical sounds that can be challenging.
KultureCity Sensory Kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at no additional cost at the guest relations office near the main entrance.
The zoo says reservations are required for guests.
To help families plan for their visit, the zoo posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations. To view those maps and for more information, click here.