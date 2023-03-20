Columbus Zoo to host 'quiet hours' for guests with sensory needs in April

Guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on April 2 without the usual sounds and noises that can be challenging.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “quiet hours” on April 2 for guests with sensory needs.

The zoo said it will be open to all guests, so there may be large crowds during the event.

Guests will also have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and one of the zoo's Egg Ambassadors in a sensory-friendly environment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Sensory kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and fidget devices will also be available at Guest Relations for a $10 refundable deposit. A calming room will also be available nearby for guests who may require a quiet space for self-regulation.