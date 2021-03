To help families plan for their visit, the zoo has posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting "quiet hours" Saturday, March 27 for guests with sensory needs.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the zoo says guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere without the typical sounds that can be challenging.

To help families plan for their visit, the zoo has posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations.