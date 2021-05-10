Columbus Zoo hosting 'quiet hours' for guests with sensory needs on May 16

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting "quiet hours" on Sunday, May 16 for guests with sensory needs.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the zoo says guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere without the typical sounds that can be challenging.
KultureCity Sensory Kits with noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and fidget devices will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at no additional cost at the guest relations office near the main entrance.
Dated or timed reservations are required for members and guests until 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., both can visit without a reservation.
To help families plan for their visit, the zoo has posted maps that identify sensory-friendly locations. To view those maps and for more information, click here.