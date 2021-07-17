Columbus Zoo hosting 'quiet hours' for guests with sensory needs on July 18

Guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. without the typical sounds that can be challenging.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “quiet hours” on Sunday, July 18 for guests with sensory needs.

Those guests will be able to enjoy a calm and relaxed atmosphere from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. without the typical sounds and noises that can be challenging.

According to the zoo, a sensory-friendly entrance will be available from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. for those who may have trouble standing in line. Families must have a membership or purchase their tickets before arriving in order to access the entrance.